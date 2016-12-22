Man Uses Cold Air to Channel the Voice of Morgan Freeman

What Boet Schouwink does after taking a deep breath will amaze you.
Transcript for Man Uses Cold Air to Channel the Voice of Morgan Freeman
My name is boot shock. And for some reason when I inhale cold air my voice comes out exactly as Morgan Freeman's. Which I'm going to demonstrate now with the monologue of Shawshank redemption. Rehabilitated. While dollar Macy. You know I don't really have any idea what that means. To me it's just some made up weren't. A politicians more. So that young fellas like yourself can Wear a certain time have a job. So you'll go on sun and stamp your phones and stop wasting my time. Because the tires truth. I don't get. Thank you.

