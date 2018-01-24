Transcript for March 21, 1994: Elton John touches on personal aspects of his life

We'll outrageous as a child. And now was a very shy child take timid. It may just a coincidence but all three of the people we're talking with tonight her children of divorce and have been. Seriously affected. By the divorce. Do you think it's an accident that so many performance it's scenes. Are children of divorce. Probably not it's that craving for attention that wanted to be accepted by both parties and it's it's it's a traumatic thing divorced for kids. I actually won in my parents had to think well that's because I couldn't. The world around us going on well for God's sake. But it. Data fed their routes affected me and then the atmosphere announced it. I thought that I had a lot of resentment against my father I was fund as it. And all that fear and intimidation ice to tremble when he came the anything I seem to get excited who was playing the piano and singing I mean. I would go out it was easy for me to get rich nations in front of 20000 people I laughed it in nice to come home I was there for me again. And that wasn't enough. Boston. Then in the eighties. When everything we at least superficially Fella pock. In the aviation gotten them. Did you get married to prove that you and not. Gay. No I thought man died because. I didn't confront and the real problem like that I was a drug addict. I still getting nine would change all the unhappiness that the drug addiction. Four. And of course I got married to a wonderful woman who loved me very much and I luft but not enough and mean. And obviously in the physical sense and I thought it would change I thought this would change month on them become happy. But the problem was that Mike and I are still Stutz at a tenement I still drunk bottle Scott today nothing changed. The king. And Scotch. And I heard like ten Mikey today and tonight at ten Martinis and how often I mean. To parents that age why didn't she walked out of four off over that. Sure our electric keyboard I do war without I don't know have a very strong postage boy and hurt have a very strong currencies and a very stubborn streak I. Think you're really. Stoned is the mild would went unit. I mean I was on the planet whenever of the though the land planet I think the intangible thing I have left in my life as my Korea sending out and destroy it. I struck my publisher my kindly. With my friends. And anything I have destroyed. This my commands to a 98 it was. Did you cancel engagement. A council. Christmas my council everything I canceled you know if you have done this you said that we annual tunes from the this subsidies ninety's yes I would any you to come all the way here. You to set up in this room on an upstairs with that of Thailand Vietnam and. You you talked about the day that changed with someone cared about. It's an awful big get up and change and want it. Somebody that others in a relationship with America he said that I was a drug addict. Alcoholic. I was leaning I was allow. That I was totally I mean if he didn't leave anything. I mean it was the whole works and I sat down I was trembling I cried and he cried because he thought I would just walk costume room which was won the will be head. The Somerset and I was so relieved and us via the Orion. On count on can't help. That since since then my life has gotten back and that's a study Libyan. I get comfortable and I would guess sexuality or would you homosexuality. And yes do you consider yourself bi sexual. No insidious up from a section him. I try to rule. And I have a lot of a lot of great female friends. That find it to be a totally -- him on the settlement. Are you in Latin. Can you tell us anything about it. Move well I. That he's fantastic. Has a Korea is. Which is fine Portland made lot of mistakes before. This is not. Depression now it's not the person who confronted do you. Now I'm being secretive about it sold to protect him a lot of picked us. But I and exceeding happen. I found someone who wants to be with me and who's committed and a really found that before.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.