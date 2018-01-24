-
Now Playing: Aug. 8, 1988: Elton John talks about auctioning his personal collection
-
Now Playing: Aug. 17, 1989: Elton John talks about how he has evolved as a performer
-
Now Playing: March 21, 1994: Elton John touches on personal aspects of his life
-
Now Playing: Elton John announces retirement from touring
-
Now Playing: 'Darkest Hour': Trailer
-
Now Playing: 'Call Me by Your Name': Trailer
-
Now Playing: Trump mocked over 'childish' shutdown voicemail, bad negotiation skills
-
Now Playing: 'Mudbound': Trailer
-
Now Playing: 'Lady Bird': Trailer
-
Now Playing: 'Get Out': Trailer
-
Now Playing: 'The Post': Trailer
-
Now Playing: 'The Florida Project': Trailer
-
Now Playing: 'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri': Trailer
-
Now Playing: 'Phantom Thread': Trailer
-
Now Playing: 'The Shape of Water': Trailer
-
Now Playing: 'Dunkirk': Trailer
-
Now Playing: Willem Dafoe reacts to his best supporting actor Oscar nomination
-
Now Playing: What you need to know about the Oscar nominations
-
Now Playing: Tiffany Haddish and Andy Serkis announce the 2018 Academy Awards nominees
-
Now Playing: Cher blasts President Trump at Women's March rally