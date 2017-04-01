Transcript for Mariah Carey Says She's 'Mortified' by Her New Year's Eve Mishap

And Mariah Carey speaking out for the first time since your New Year's Eve let's take mishap on Dick Clark's new years cracked me. With Ryan Seacrest a mouth full so she tells Entertainment Weekly she worked with Clark himself early in her career. And that he would just be as mortified as she was about the technical snafus Kerry went on to say this will not stop her from doing another live event but. She'll be less trusting of using anyone outside of her own team.

