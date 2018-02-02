Transcript for Marvel Comics' Stan Lee released from hospital, says he's doing fine

An important update for fans of Marvel Comics legend Stan Lee you can rest easy the 95 girl spoke with our Los Angeles station and said. He's feeling great this after a brief stay in hospital he was admitted with an irregular heartbeat and shortness of breath. But says he feels refreshed after his hospital visit. Congress very spent that evening and and did you know immigrant. Now I'm home and Mercury grand new trouble we didn't. You know the usual.

