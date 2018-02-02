Marvel Comics' Stan Lee released from hospital, says he's doing fine

"All I really want to do is tell you that I'm feeling great," Lee told ABC Los Angeles station KABC in an exclusive Skype interview on Thursday.
0:29 | 02/02/18

Transcript for Marvel Comics' Stan Lee released from hospital, says he's doing fine
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

