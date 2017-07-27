Transcript for 'Being Mary Jane' actor talks new role and career

I everybody on the bots here live in New York so so excited. To introduce you to my next guest today you've probably seen him on the latest season of being married Jane on BT which suggests kicked off. We're gonna it's not but that are right here in studio at joining me is Julian walker how do you do when. Me. At every president and that it. Care science. Congratulations. Season or an aging URE new cast member and my. Tell shouts health care care when you. Well being Mary Jane is about a news anchor by the name the marriage and I love mayors and and she's played by Gabrielle Union who is phenomenal. And my character is Tyrone tied Nicholson and I play her hair stylists and so I do. Always in the now. I'm always trying to see what's happened and who. If you're in it distracted and talented yet it's. It's like always in the news is pleased. The area. Come on now that. What was he liked about him. I just love how free and open. You know and in though. Last week's episode you find out about his heartbreak. From his past relationship Inman. Managing I haven't won a line so like you really get to see light is raw truth so and so and the rest of the season you'll actually see it's fine. Hinges him. You know picking the pieces of his life back together and I'm in Yahoo! Music. You mentioned Camry on union in its second star you fat incredible cast surrounding you. What was that like to step into that group from they've been together after three feet and now Harley daily new guy honestly. On the first day it was like Owens would new high school. You're seeing an. Island Atlantic Alice on. Everybody's. And his hair and make no crew of the group. Everybody. Just cast and crew was amazing. And if I had any questions they definitely there to answer rooms. As as I love them so. You back a lot of people get to know you now and they are hearing your name being called. One of the big up and coming actors in Hollywood it right everyone's watching you are they saying that you are one to watch expect big things the pressure. Perhaps chipper start a lot of important wonder how how did you get into acting in the first thing honestly it. I'll be in and Hattiesburg Mississippi. That I'm from Mississippi originally but went to college at the University of Mississippi and I heard about it casting appropriate. Where they'll complex where in this Derek about Patrick. And so a submitted this awful auditions. It's terrible it was on my man. I had no experience methods of at a record. What. Happened in the investment area. We set out my neck on her bad and I asked about the law I got had a legend shorts and a zip a jagged. I was looking down and offers an area like I was this way. His own. Even though that over and the Olympics. Let this is so mostly eat you know me begging that Wallace tries ending. And killed a white wildly in. And out that in James it and I think things. I met with him face to face and he was really amazing and probably like a week before we start filming tell me again. Was always the cool with something you and one assist in game I really want this thing I really do and I. I'm so dramatic in my everyday lives and so as is applied only if it's solicitor. As counselors to help it's not yet I think they get it out in what he's got everything light. My first album ever. Was Britney Spears. Opens the that they no luck and moment that those right now allow. Thousands and irony. Four. Is that an excuse like that that it was back in the day aunt Britney. The excellent I actually just wanted to and then quit his seat opposite thing. Lower mutiny. I. Britney Spears did. You know. I do. I didn't mean let you know past little or not I'm. Loans. Indeed. Would you can do now like his new right now a group out there is story. They're amazing parents will win a chance raptors last yeah I was introduced to them because that sound. They opened for Tori Kelly. So those if I like mine to race. Still singing still something you want to do it is like I tried to weekly light posts like videos music and social media program is focused and just so lacking steel looks. As you can see everything and Julian. Walker against the ground and that's where name is bad guy Julian C a stinging you lives. As a chances but Carano and Julian walker. It's still back to acting for a fact now that the the role in her it was a really big deal right that was your speed kind of firsthand he was surrounded by starts again it was Isaiah Washington. The meek when he you've learned there. I was here anymore. Something that I Caro care would be for the rest of my life as half. You know like you are blessed with the opportunity swing plane trips or are seeing just. You know make believe you know like and half on don't forget that feeling. Why I didn't want to do you know and I'm I don't think I have ever been in a situation. I think of us of doing anything else. You know I know there's an avenues I wanna go down again but I deaf I know it you know acting and music is definitely like something and you know this is a feeling that you don't. Feel right it just it and I love it and I think. No something that Isiah and money tell me it was you know how fine you know and those manners at you have news. You know I don't want to hold back. You talked about authorities there and I do get nervous I do that now pumps so sweaty what you. Injecting it treks patty honestly yes I tricked myself and say I'm excited. Because you know I personally think about it when you're in Arizona earlier exciting kind of the thing share they are yeah. I don't mind kind of unite here and there is here it is and I'm like no I am so excited it. I yeah. Oh. I. The united in edgy. I really makes you X you know and I think songs as it was so quick to say negative things about ourselves away. And solution so awkward this and then let. One some light on the pot in the basement. I'm I'm happy. I'm happy being. Up this morning alliance and beautiful and amazing and talented. You know it is fearless so one speak those spirits. Support they Abby support they're probably watching. A dad hey mom. The com there's Sony. Library stands everything's since. You know me new actors in your write your dad was in the military you know yeah my mom is she works at Oakland. My brother he's currently you know so. I'm kind of like. And on the babies some lines as well man out there again. But is there weren't any watch everything you do these that they do it my mind they had an episode that aired this has. Tuesday. Yet this past Tuesday translate well on its statement Ainsley and it was so funny this man isn't like Colin islands and I am. England blank brick and a 1000 in what he wants every. That's. Yes mama blues San Francisco and Atlanta that the film that's well and financing. It's. It was like he was so. And you issue in Atlanta we didn't yes we get to see your family fanatic silk down south yes I do see my data out there and I'm not that might I don't see my mama rather than. With Ambien in Mississippi definitely do that retirement be back. Things. I love them so much. So why would that mean that we up the whole season and and winning it hadn't been raging. Obviously going to be dropping out at some point you to come back and I. When people. Partner Knisley. Right council site development team and we're you know what we have common in the future am so excited about you know work zones where television obviously music. And also. It's a day here in New York. Meehan a group of guys are relaxed in this unit called Moby just globalizing our Brothers initiative. And it's four. Helping to bring together black game where men. To help them professionally and personally. We're hosting two different units com over the top and Moby some. We'll be talk will be in September and in the defense will be made up next so be Latin successful. And we'll bring out way you know supporters and LG BT community to both humans and I'm so excited about the lunch on the tonight. Arms so please check out my social media need to see to my hair and you know. I'm slap something so important when it's important me is so imported. Because. The world needs to understand. You are okay you know. Like you are okay the little boy the little girl out there. You are okay you know like you are okay. I can awards ending any differently you know what you're beautiful you're amazing speed though things. It's an atmosphere even though you might be CNN on television someone on television might be telling you. Major price no matter. You aren't good enough you do matter. You know like at the end of the day have that confidence in yourself so that you don't need validation from other people. You know Mike believe that for yourself and that's where you can this guy excellent you know and that's definitely wanting and honed in because. I don't want it my happiness to be focused on someone else you know like I wanna be comfortable and miles and I wanna be happy. I wanna tell myself and at the end of the man violently down knowing that. What I have in my heart I'm definitely given out to the world you know and so everything that I do I wanna do with love and that's what Moby is so important so. Assumption is very very X exciting book so is once again as the Lansing unit. Just tonight at six Buick and a yes on sesame yet amazingly yeah he's insulin more. Yes yes yes yes to lock sucked up plastered to me you so much thank you so much here. Though the next season being Mary Jane is now airing every Tuesday 10 PM on the unity and you watch it. And I want to watch you. You they treat you. Thank you out really excellent. Bake solid you are watching that's well remember you can always catch more. About being meeting weren't actually in stories news thanks for being here for now in the see you back here.

