This is an ABC news special. George Stephanopoulos. Good afternoon we're coming on the air right now sad news. Mary Tyler Moore has passed away at the age of eighty. You remember the iconic TV actress starred in the Dick Van Dyke Show in the 1960s. Then her own show the Mary Tyler Moore Show from 1970 to 77. Of course both programs have lived on in reruns to this day reaching new generations of viewers she could Wear Richardson independent single one working as a TV journalists in Minneapolis. It was an inspiration for millions women everywhere. And our Chris Connolly has more on her life and times. Do you made it all. And among the most beloved actresses in television history. Mary Tyler Moore transformed TDs portrayal of single working women in the 1970. Still it clean. As local news producer Mary Richards on the Mary Tyler Moore Show she got laughs by being good at her job. You got spla. Who else coping with the outsized ego. Ambition and in securities. For endlessly paddled co workers the show also gave its heroine a rich personal life. Never let a boyfriend to commandeer her. And that's that apple but Atlanta. You don't say that Harry well she'd be pulling herself. With your email accounts Mary Richards would be a role model for a generation entering the workforce. Winning four Emmys during the show's seven season run very. More wasn't that hipper edge with regarded among Hollywood's best work. Are many skills were first on display in the 1960. As Laura keeps his wife to TV writer Rob Petrie popular sitcom the pick then dyke show. On the big screen she played a none opposite Elvis Presley in change of habit. And women easy ask. That same year 1969. She and then husband Grant Tinker. Formed MTM enterprises. Produce such top series as Hill Street Blues. After the Mary Tyler Moore Show. She do a variety show 1970 eight's Mary had a supporting cast that included Michael Keaton and David Letterman. Then Robert Redford would Caster as a suburban mother dealing with the loss of one son and the anguish of another in ordinary people what you. Thank god done to blame me but a whole thing would turn to theater. Your trip in terms of how it affects you know I can't I need to communal it can anybody else. She'd be nominated for an Oscar the film won best picture but during that time Moore's only child Richard. We died of a gunshot wound. My only regret in life of things that I could have done differently. Is that I I didn't have more children I lost my son fourteen years ago. And I don't have and will not have grandchildren and I myths that. Diagnosed with type one diabetes she was long time chairman of JD RF. A foundation to support research into juvenile diabetes a powerful advocate. Testifying to congress. On behalf of those afflicted. She is survived by her third husband doctor Robert Levine thank you have been at me. Place scores of devoted an admiring co stars and colleagues and by millions more from laughter and a special kind of connection. With Mary Tyler Moore's kind of clever and indomitable self. Preserved forever on the show that made her an icon. A lasting influence on American life. A. We all felt like we knew where I'm more tonight on world news and GMA tomorrow attempted. This has been a special. From ABC.

