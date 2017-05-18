Medical examiner: Chris Cornell's death ruled a suicide

More
The acclaimed musician was found dead at the age of 52 Thursday.
0:28 | 05/18/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Medical examiner: Chris Cornell's death ruled a suicide

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47497987,"title":"Medical examiner: Chris Cornell's death ruled a suicide","duration":"0:28","description":"The acclaimed musician was found dead at the age of 52 Thursday.","url":"/Entertainment/video/medical-examiner-chris-cornells-death-ruled-suicide-47497987","section":"Entertainment","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.