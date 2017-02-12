Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to wed at Windsor Castle Harry, 33, and Markle, 36, will wed at St. George's Chapel in May 2018, after Markle, who is Protestant, is baptized into the Anglican faith.

What to know about Meghan Markle The American actress, 36, was born and raised in Los Angeles, California, and has been dating Prince Harry since the summer of 2016.