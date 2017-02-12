Transcript for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry embark on their first engagements as a couple: Part 6

. Today a brand-new chapter in the royal fairytale begins. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle embarked on their first official engagement as a couple. Very quickly she is on the world stage. She was worried the royal family would have confidence in her and her ability to represent them. An event honoring world aid's day. It's significant that the first public appearance that Meghan and Harry make together is to a charity that was incredibly close to princess Diana's heart. This work seems like it might be close to Meghan's heart as well. You can say you have a heart for charity. And I'm sure that that is something that any number of women on a first date with prince Harry would have gone out of their way to say but few people probably would have been able to do what Meghan Markle did which was to say I've been to Rwanda and Afghanistan and India. She had the credentials to back it up. It will be interesting to see how her rise changes now there's so much more she can do. She started here and she became this amazing person. So inspiring. We can be like her. With that track record of humanitarian work and now with the unlimited resources in terms of attention and money that she has, what could she do? What will she dedicate herself to do? And how will she make the biggest difference she can? That will be fun to watch. For everyone, the world will be watching to see how their story unfolds.

