Melissa McCarthy Stars in Kia's Super Bowl LI Ad

The commercial says it's hard to be an "eco warrior, but it's easy to drive like one."
0:59 | 02/05/17

Transcript for Melissa McCarthy Stars in Kia's Super Bowl LI Ad
Hey Melissa. The whales need your help. Hey Melissa got a free agent. The ice cap current crop. Melissa how to ride goes deep vein. But it's easy to drive like one introducing the most fuel efficient crossover. They can end here.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

