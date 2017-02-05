Met Gala 2017: The most exclusive ticket in town

Single seats for the Met Gala dinner can cost up to $30,000, making the event one of the priciest and most exclusive in New York. Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour has final say over the guest list.
