Transcript for F. Michael Haynie and Kathy Fitzgerald on Broadway's 'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory'

What's funny is they. And I will call them like wizards and magicians at our so there have created such a scene for me somewhere like that that. It's hilarious fight. I loved every time someone who sees it every time we got into the feeder and I've been like sneaking around the corner and almost an address will be like almighty buck. I'm so it's it's been really excited to have. Because I didn't happen in the rehearsal studio they'd been building in crafting for months and and it's an all new design that is really incredible thing as me that I am I still don't know how they did. Come. It was amazing to have an eyewitness that like they they cast me to be seen into coming into this and then I got this other thing. It's like I feel like Elvis Greenspan and we belly bump up the national nuclear secrets and even the flying it's gonna be at yeah big. There is mine lives in his belly thing. They sent yeah. Yeah it's ready he. But it's not really any topic if it's scary right now who knows the show him carrying around these giant thing. Robbers because most of them are out and got right. They're huge. Electricity doesn't like math it doesn't make David. Lee at this on the giant hot dog and this slide and it when it goes. That's happening. And it's gonna happen you have to have a snack and all time players. He can't. 68. Never and hopefully I know what we are and are not eating in our army our props master even the like the process he had in the studio we just. Hope naked they really. Didn't go. Saying he's like okay that don't make like it's amazing number of scenic and so hopefully we'll never know when I am and I'm not eating things. But there is plenty. To eat the BI. That.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.