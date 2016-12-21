Transcript for Mile End Deli Does Jewish Tradition With A Twist

Hey what's up everybody I'm on the in the we live today from the island and dally here in downtown new York and I joined by tool Edelman think he's haven't been here. I thank you for coming. Thank you for having us not for being here is he right. Our pleasure. So let's and we've been bringing you all kinds polity streams experience is food culture toys fun. We had a really that's coming you were gonna PD today he toppled but about what you guys are doing here at a high theater. Sure since the sixth annual here that we're doing what we call traditional Jewish Christmas we're just like a Chinese speaks. It's just so happens to be tradition that on Christmas can basically do two things we'd Chinese food in the go to the movies. That's at justice just assuming that's really little bottles of little Christmas of not like caroling. Around the tree and during the Christmas. I wish I had that I grew up Muslims but we need to have the Chinese spirit and the movies because unwrapped there's hung around around like each other athlete you must become blue that we've got Lancashire. So weak so it really doesn't know tell us about mileage because Chris I walked in. And it smelled amazing and I'm really angry at myself for having lunch right. So it worked out pretty traditional Jewish thought Dolly. I would try to do everything the old fashioned way we cure its McElroy meets with one big twist. How were from Montreal so instead of doing pastrami reduce cured smoked meat Montreal smoked it. It's basically Pastrana's Canadian cousin Al Wilson a few other Canadian classics like team. And in a field things are bagels are like. You know Montreal style bagel lot typical New York bagel what the Montreal on hand rolled baked into a burning up a little smaller little denser. The previous. Welcome anyone or. And the name island lets some time and that mile and is. And a neighborhood in Montreal that is very similar to the lower east side in the thoughts were all the Jewish immigrants move to. From basically the turn of the night of the century until. 40s50s and in the sort of got that suburbs. And so just like you'll find a lot of the good old New York Daily News and lowering its utter used by more than them there. That's where the Jewish donors in Montreal at them. And to this is one of the relocations that they had here in New York so check them out if you can wherever you are beer goes on behind the scenes look right we're gonna see how this incredible. Meal comes together at least a few parts of it. Yeah we're gonna go see the our special egg roll. Or smoked meat and then ours looked up towards you. All of those words as if it where it.

