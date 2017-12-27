Transcript for Model Chrissy Teigen live tweets from bizarre 8-hour 'flight to nowhere'

I reject false starting with the Twitter traffic overnight. About a flight heading from LA to Tokyo which was fortunately you turn to go back to LAX because of what the airline called an unauthorized. Person on board. Yet it appears the passenger had a ticket on a different airline and somehow boarded the wrong plane just before take off. Model Christie Degan was on the on the fun Airways flight with her husband singer John Legend she treated as a flying first for me. Four hours into an eleven hour flight and we are turning around because we have a passenger. Who isn't supposed to be on this plane and then there's this passenger who posted his very first tweet while on the plane he wrote. But first we can't be more epic in this just survived an eight hour LAX to LAX flight. The Chris you Keegan. And John legend's paid hours just to 103 ago. On the plane that's a little weird little bit confusing.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.