'Moonlight' wins best picture after 'La La Land' mistakenly announced

The presenters read "La La Land" right after Emma Stone won best actress for her role in the modern-day musical.
1:51 | 02/27/17

We lost motherhood but you know I think I'm sorry to help make this there's a mistake. Moonlight you guys won best picture. It's not a joke I'm afraid they read the wrong thing. This is not a joke moonlight has won best picture. Moonlight. This picture. Very unfortunate what happened. Personally I blame Steve Harvey for this. I would like this you've got an offer anyway why can't we just not a whole bunch of I'm gonna be really proud to in this migrants from night. That's nice of him. Hello. I'm once. Why would. I'm going to tell you what happened. I opened the envelope. And it said. Emma Stone Lawler that. That's why I took such a long look at say. And that you. I wasn't trying to be funny. Our quality thank you Harry Hines you very much. While this is this is moonlight. The best picture.

