Museum Shuts Down Shia LaBeouf's Protest Project Over 'Safety Hazards'

The actor responds by writing, "The museum has abandoned us."
0:26 | 02/10/17

Transcript for Museum Shuts Down Shia LaBeouf's Protest Project Over 'Safety Hazards'
An interactive anti trump art installation by actor Shia LaBeouf has been shot down. The Museum of the Moving Image in Queens has closed he will not divide us and Internet streaming performance by LaBeouf and others. The rough was arrested last month when I first opened. Museums as insulation has become a focus on violence and created a serious public safety hazard for the museum its visitors its staff local residents. And businesses.

