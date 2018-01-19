Nancy Pelosi will 'werk' as a guest judge on 'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars'

The House Democratic Leader is a guest judge on the drag queen competition show "RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars" during the upcoming season, which kicks off on VH1 on Jan. 25.
Transcript for Nancy Pelosi will 'werk' as a guest judge on 'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars'
Starwood House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi appeared to move from the legislative branch to the judicial georgians about breaking news to fully we'll find out why exactly. Becoming a celebrity judge John roof falls drag race on all. Casting the first female speaker of the house has been appointed to the bench. For the upcoming season of repulse it show which premieres January 20 bet. Plus he treated in parts all I can say is yet better Larry. They're all and let god how can you not it has gotten quite. Mike and the list of guest judges coming up including Marc Jacobs Kristin Chenoweth Vanessa Williams Adam Lambert to name a few. We'll falls drag race all star edition airs Thursday nights on VH one they would not give away how Nancy did. But we know she out of the house today.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

