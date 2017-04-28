A look at the newest 'Mario Kart' game for Nintendo Switch.

More
ABC News' Amna Nawaz talks to PJ Sadler from Nintendo of America and demos "Mario Kart 8 Deluxe" on Nintendo Switch.
18:49 | 04/28/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for A look at the newest 'Mario Kart' game for Nintendo Switch.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47091779,"title":"A look at the newest 'Mario Kart' game for Nintendo Switch. ","duration":"18:49","description":"ABC News' Amna Nawaz talks to PJ Sadler from Nintendo of America and demos \"Mario Kart 8 Deluxe\" on Nintendo Switch.","url":"/Entertainment/video/newest-mario-kart-game-nintendo-switch-47091779","section":"Entertainment","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.