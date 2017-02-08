Nick Cannon says 'King of the Dancehall' is all about 'passion'

More
ABC Radio talks to Cannon about his new YouTube Red film, out now.
6:51 | 08/02/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Nick Cannon says 'King of the Dancehall' is all about 'passion'

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48991772,"title":"Nick Cannon says 'King of the Dancehall' is all about 'passion'","duration":"6:51","description":"ABC Radio talks to Cannon about his new YouTube Red film, out now.","url":"/Entertainment/video/nick-cannon-king-dancehall-passion-48991772","section":"Entertainment","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.