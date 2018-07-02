Nicole Eggert files police report against Scott Baio

More
Actress Nicole Eggert has filed a police report against her former "Charles in Charge" co-star, Scott Baio, alleging sexual assault, the Los Angeles Police Department has confirmed.
0:32 | 02/07/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Nicole Eggert files police report against Scott Baio
Actress Nicole laggards who accused a bay of molesting her has reportedly filed a police report. According to TMZ Eckert went to the Los Angeles police department repeating claims that she made last month. She was sexually abused by bail on the set of Charles in charge while she was a minor. Now Iger was accompanied to the station by fellow cast member. Alexander pull Lynn ski who claimed to have witnessed some of the alleged incidents. A rep for bay says he is pleased angered went the authorities with what he called her quote. Ever changing story.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":52902971,"title":"Nicole Eggert files police report against Scott Baio","duration":"0:32","description":"Actress Nicole Eggert has filed a police report against her former \"Charles in Charge\" co-star, Scott Baio, alleging sexual assault, the Los Angeles Police Department has confirmed.","url":"/Entertainment/video/nicole-eggert-files-police-report-scott-baio-52902971","section":"Entertainment","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.