Transcript for Nicole Eggert files police report against Scott Baio

Actress Nicole laggards who accused a bay of molesting her has reportedly filed a police report. According to TMZ Eckert went to the Los Angeles police department repeating claims that she made last month. She was sexually abused by bail on the set of Charles in charge while she was a minor. Now Iger was accompanied to the station by fellow cast member. Alexander pull Lynn ski who claimed to have witnessed some of the alleged incidents. A rep for bay says he is pleased angered went the authorities with what he called her quote. Ever changing story.

