Nominees and presenters of the 71st Tony Awards walk the red carpet

Actor Mark Hamill speaks on announcing in memoriam at tonight's Tony Awards show.
0:57 | 06/12/17

Comments
I watch it every year on television but in my pajama bottoms without apology goes back to be here is like the real excited. Here every. Well you know I I watch it every year when they asked me do I I mean I would never say no I mean when you go away. You know you got us stay. Ultimately keep function I guess. I'm getting into the elderly recluse is in my career so I just like putty around the garden. And playing my dogs and cats will be ready for him to get it that they it's quite. Simply everything. And actually. Announcing in the boring him. Segment so no room for witty remarks. The lead off the really. And passing people in the to families. And that's and I severe flu.

