Transcript for Where are they now? 'Weird Science' star returns to acting on 'The Goldbergs'

However Iran I'm lastly masters senior entertainment editor for ABC news and I am here in Los Angeles with you on Mitchell smacked. Former child star Epstein start with we're hence stars a strong word but it has its I was and then. And that tonight you can see him and it got starring role on ABC's the Goldberg that's right so I got. We catch up with little before but you are friendly with creator of the corporate Adam Goldberg which is how this guest star general came to be the veteran. Yes more or less Tom. I was contacted by the Goldberg's. My guess a couple of years Coca they wanted to use a poster with my face on it like and one of the rooms. Of course I said yes but I also sent IK do you mind if I come and watch from the filming because my kids and my wife really didn't mean much when I was touring acting my wife and and my kids were around. And then Adam wrote me back and said that you excited minute Matt and we hung out. And we're similar types of nerds should we've talked a hot Americans and dragons in action figures and Tim movies and so since then we've been friends and I'm have texting back and forth consideration paid to do and do a cameo we're going towards science episode sounded like fun. So so there is no hesitation on your part to take on this new four S and tactic. Yeah well. Now I mean I idol Allie I guess I would have hesitated if I thought of as a new for a lawyer for me into acting but I'm. No I mean it just sounded like a fun thing to do for today and I let hang out without amendment crew is really nice so who's just have something to do. So you guys haven't they haven't seen and that the episode yet I've. I've been lucky enough to gotten a preview and in the episode you play a science teacher argue yes and you were saying before it's an homage actually to your weird science character. This yeah he's a guy I'm the science teachers mr. Connolly and I played Wyatt Donnelley and that I'm wearing the exact same suit that. That I wore in the show and so it's a lot of fun. And it's sort of honest and a way what you might imagine why it what of Denton as an adult. Yeah. A likely career choice for what yeah. What kids think of that's because as you pointed out they didn't necessarily. Have they want round way and Roman you are acting so is this something they're really looking forward to CN. And love and yeah I think a little bit they have always seemed to non plus to about my acting acting past. I'm so I think this air and when. When it comes up tonight Alison hey you wanna do this and to make sure I don't know violate and what are we doing to you have exactly yeah the not done yet they usually. Get a little bit excited when their friends' parents. Are excited community and that they're like old likened this is a real Clinton. Well OK so let's go back a guest to. The days of weird science how did you get intent acting in the first. They have. Well hi it was a ballet dancer. And I start when I was very young. And then somehow come that led to and audition for a movie. I ended up booking and that was the first thing that I did and once had but that movie kind of I just got a life of its own. When you know what's weird financed as you have an AG. How big fat movie was going to being. No had a hidden I mean John Hughes is great and he was big. And so it seem like a big job hum banking when he came out it didn't make a huge splash it really like. I think they history word science is that it really gathered steam on video much more than insert this in its initial release. That seems to be a trend actually with a lot of movies from that time I was just I princess bride just turned thirty and adds. That road and kind of similar trajectory. And the kid what's it like to work with Kelly Le Brock obviously your character with sort of an off her in the movie news real life without overwhelming for her. Yeah yeah a memorial has had a guy is intimidating and mean she's so beautiful now she is so beautiful than. And somehow the toxin also is taller than me and they'll pay who has just gradually as ordinary distance at all dike. It was intimidating. So there wasn't necessarily too much acting mad when it can hear the area action now. What what about with Anthony Michael hall and what was your chemistry like in real life for you friendly off screen to. Yet we were wound to the same high school and New York cousins have gathered high school for professional children actually went there and we I'm. Hung out a little bit before the filming got to know each other and we are the youngest U Pharmasset obviously so. We spent some time together and I'm really yeah it was a nice French he helped me out he held mean a lot he was much more experience and. News when you go to a school like the one UNC which we've seen tons of celebrities come out is it kind of just another. Is it kind of lost on your classmates I guess that your doing these kind of projects because there'll doing things Stewart was that kind of a big deal and school. You know who is not that big deal I mean college because I mean probably because I wasn't that big deal but like. I'm K Christian Slater I gotta I got a role he's like okay yeah. You know I mean so everybody was working it seem like and it wasn't that the UD I remember feeling more like. It's. Have iBook something recently like that kind of that professional Hanks that a lot of people feel in their twenties or thirties without a story about my fifteen and sixty yeah. Lock for a cat yeah it is yeah so at what point did you decide you know I just isn't for me I'm not gonna do the acting thing anymore. I'm I would had been thinking about it a little bit for awhile but I was in my early twenties. And hum I had just gotten off of the show that I get a couple seasons of and then come. I get a guest spot on had another show that I did not like I'm and I didn't make the script for it. And I you know informant who like this a just got a job on mobile flush with cash. Let me look in my life and look at what the future looks like with me as an actor. Or joy or what the future looks like if I pursue the spring dirty thing that I'm into and I've always been into which is medieval history and and stories. And it seemed like with I was lucky to have that choice but when I lifted it that way it was clear what I wanted to do so I tried. I was in good at school when I was young so I tried junior college and turned out I wasn't that bad at it and so I just push real hard and academics. But. It's a pretty heavy thanks very kid today telling me answer really yes that's what you want it and maybe. Not choose the shiny ones so to speak we think people think acting as a very shiny exciting world soda back to veer away from not. I feel like some people might not of any wanted to about. Yes that might be the case I think there are a lot of people who have done on. His I'm just I like I think I'm just who partnered Heatley. Armor is really shine. You have to buddies study all the time servants that shut your jurors nodded yeah you're right it's it's hard to walk away from something that has a lot of cultural capital. But. But I was pretty sure what I liked. So how did you get in tune medieval literature because I'm not sure if I've thought that's so if not I'm sorry. But you are professor of medical examiner I am a professor of medieval literature and I direct I co director senator from the evil Renaissance studies at cal state Long Beach in California so how did you. How did you make that Q not just studying it actually teaching professionally. I'm. Well it does have money when I I just wanted to know more when they started at junior college. And then when it turned out it was in that bad at it I thought maybe I'd trying transfer to a four year school. And I kept on not being that if the Health Department and I mean when the opportunity seem like it might be. I'm on the table for me to be a professor. I started pushing towards that direction and I was lucky in a lot of ways and I worked hard and it's slowly became their goal where and when I started out it was like I don't know maybe that could work out. So going back to the Goldberg's home when if you were going to be playing a teacher who him. I didn't act. It's not really not acting very involved with no it certainly not yeah which was good. The excitement acted in a long time and I think maybe I was never really got good cells like it's good for rated as the at a comforts them to do you seem. Our guest starring in if other shows where to do similar things because as we mentioned before. The eighties are becoming kind of a popular are hair Canada so would you be open to other opportunity is Blake that's why. I'm you know I think I probably would I'm I'm busy with my job teaching and researching. And running the center are helping to on the senate. And so it's just a matter of time because it's because my job right now as a very good fit. I'm but you know it's fine Terry going to be something I love eighties nostalgia of course and if it's minority and just the right fit like. If it could fit and yet there's no reason it's a notice something that's generally a really fun time. Why do you think it is about weird science and eighties ness style attack that Meeks and and I guess the gold Burks TO. That that is so popular in that resonates with so many people. Items. Can you really like some of this entire decade get very shortly in a short way. I haven't I don't know. I'd I don't know because I'm from the eighties and so for me it's just people finally realizing that the things that I always club are actually cool. I'm. But validating tree up yet but I do remember a time when I was younger that. That people were. Where a lot of movies were sent in the sixties and then a lot of movies percent in the seventies. I think it also has to do with when. Artistic. Artistic creators get to a point where they're producing staff and I think people who grew up in the eighties are now in charge of a lot of things and so we're getting to see the best parts of the eighties. So a question do people ask you the most about weird science and aunts and you people still recognize you from are all. New people not heard helps disguise yeah yeah I really seeing here is long time ago so I'm. The people who recognize me really except my voice has not changed as much as one might have hoped. Says sometimes when I'm speaking someone into what kind of like do I know you were rigorous in high school. And I but when when sometimes goto com congress and north come and I mean people ask the number of questions that. They all want to know it was like two kids can Brock. Which is a fair question I didn't like oh. He and then. For some reason a lot of people want to know what it was like to Wear a problem I had. And that's and that is not an achievable call for people yelled as if that's the craziest thing that happened on that sandwiches not idyllic I'm not even sure I'd never -- had before they ever like you know like it's a weird fun thing like why wouldn't you put it out and put it out. I'm that's how we got that question comes up a lot and or where like they want to know how embarrassing it was never brought my head you said that the I don't know how to answer that one just it. Yeah yes ma. So what are you gonna do tonight for the premiere her for the premiere for that Fred. For the show are you planning to watch an accurate and we are you planning. And yet I don't poverty around. I would like to but I've never really liked watching myself so. There's a celebratory feel to it but. But I'm a little bit reticent yes and share cat there at. Yeah again that Greg somewhat excited but if I said hey Tom. Let's police and he indeed ninety said the kids are both village about sixty dot. Great we'll catch you on the DVR later tonight Jeff well there anything else they didn't ask you buy air time on sat or. Anything adding that he's recovered yeah. Well thank you so much for coming in that's all the way to eighty seat a child without thanks for having me airlock on the and thank you so much for joining us and we will see you soon.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.