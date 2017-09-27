-
Now Playing: Wendi McLendon-Covey dishes on 'The Goldbergs'
-
Now Playing: Where are they now? 'Weird Science' star returns to acting on 'The Goldbergs'
-
Now Playing: Top tech toys of the holiday season
-
Now Playing: The holiday season's hottest toys
-
Now Playing: Grandma celebrates 98th birthday with confetti- and cake-filled photo shoot
-
Now Playing: Tori Kelly and Lecrae perform their hit song 'I'll Find You' live on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Justin Theroux + Slick Rick's 'Children's Story' = pure magic
-
Now Playing: 'Ninjago' star Justin Theroux on why he likes playing bad guys
-
Now Playing: Sofia Vergara on the 'Modern Family' cast's adventures in Lake Tahoe
-
Now Playing: Catch a sneak peak of some 'American Idol' auditions
-
Now Playing: Jussie Smollett dishes on the new season of 'Empire'
-
Now Playing: Debbie Gibson reacts to 'Dancing' elimination
-
Now Playing: Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese team up again for Teddy Roosevelt biopic
-
Now Playing: Wildly popular 'Fixer Upper' show to end after season 5
-
Now Playing: Marc Anthony announces relief effort for Puerto Rico
-
Now Playing: 'Fixer Upper' is ending after season 5
-
Now Playing: Gospel singer Tina Campbell on supporting Trump
-
Now Playing: Singer Tina Campbell of 'Mary Mary' opens up about solo career
-
Now Playing: Grammy-nominated gospel artist Marvin Sapp talks new album and working with R. Kelly
-
Now Playing: Jimmy Kimmel reacts to Graham-Cassidy health care bill's possible failure