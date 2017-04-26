Transcript for Oct. 8, 1981: Carol Burnett talks about her childhood

Carol Burnett is still a consistent winner but films of course have now added another dimension to were career so tonight we're going to concentrate on her history as a performer. Who now plays to an audience of millions but who wants has a little girl waited until she was alone in her apartment to seek any audience at all. I'm just staying in and try to make the neighbors you know who would be listening out the window that at that I was flat out. Think that that this wasn't that great yes and then she's going to thing not a powerfully now now how about Batman I would thing and let you thumb and yelled. And well off enough I was. A I think they thought a little. The star with Carroll's name Monica on Hollywood boulevard. One of the traditional symbols of show business success was placed a few years ago just a block from where she used to live with her grandmother. The day it was dedicated Carol and her sister decided to take a walk back to the building where she had dreamed of for success. We walked up that block and that block that we roller skated on and playing games and the whole thing with our friends. And my mother is dead now my grandmother and everybody's gone. What we've walked into the building and idea. Donna manager behind a little bit there and I asked did I could just. Go into the apartment and if you mind if I knocked on the door in this young woman answered and explain that I had lived there. And she let me walk in to the one room she was needed and my question that there. And there were five mean and I felt them. And I think I started. And I stood there for about five minutes and and just kind of they all ghosts. Where there.

