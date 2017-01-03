Transcript for Oprah Winfrey reconsidering a run for president

It's Winfrey pondering a run for the White House Winfrey says president Donald Trump's victory. As are really thinking whether she could be elected she talked about in an interview at Bloomberg's David Reuben seemed to sense the former mr. Trump's election. She Polk and she didn't have the necessary government experience to run a country. And pre supported Hillary Clinton during the campaign.

