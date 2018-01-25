Oprah Winfrey says she won't run for president in 2020

After her impassioned speech at the 2018 Golden Globe Awards, fans were calling for Winfrey to run for President in 2020 and the idea spread quickly.
0:24 | 01/25/18

Well for some time now people have been wondering will she or won't she lot of speculation Oprah herself says. In the suit and it will not be running for president one into whiny. Oprah Winfrey spoke to in stop for their most recent issue she's quoted as saying it's not something that interest me I don't have the DNA for it. Winfrey's rousing speech at the Golden Globes led to the speculation about a possible presidential run.

