-
Now Playing: What to Know About the 2017 Oscar Nominations in a Minute
-
Now Playing: 'Batman v Superman,' 'Zoolander 2' Lead Razzie Nominations
-
Now Playing: 'Hidden Figures': Trailer
-
Now Playing: 'La La Land': Trailer
-
Now Playing: 'Moonlight': Trailer
-
Now Playing: 'Lion': Trailer
-
Now Playing: 'Manchester by the Sea': Trailer
-
Now Playing: 'Hacksaw Ridge': Trailer
-
Now Playing: 'Fences': Trailer
-
Now Playing: 'Arrival': Trailer
-
Now Playing: 'Hell or High Water': Trailer
-
Now Playing: 'SNL' Writer Suspended for Controversial Tweet About Barron Trump
-
Now Playing: Former US Ambassador Samantha Power Talks Relations With Russia
-
Now Playing: Is First Lady Melania Trump Fair Game for Criticism?
-
Now Playing: Oscars Nominations: What Happened to Amy Adams and Annette Benning?
-
Now Playing: Did Tom Hanks Get Snubbed in the Oscars Nominations?
-
Now Playing: Surprises and Snubs From Best Picture, Best Director Oscar Nominees
-
Now Playing: Erin Andrews Reveals Battle With Cervical Cancer
-
Now Playing: Bachelor Forecast: Bachelor, Nick Brings the Girls to His Hometown
-
Now Playing: Will the Oscars Favor 'La La Land?'