Transcript for Oscar winner John Ridley talks his documentary 'Let It Fall,' sexual misconduct in Hollywood, more

Oscar winner John Ridley got a lot of attention this year for his powerful documentary let it fall which follows the decade of racial injustice that led to the 1992 L.A. Riots, baby. I'm telling you I was there. I remember. Please welcome the amazing John Ridley. Everybody is talking about the documentary. I saw it in April or may when it was released. It's so incredible. It's graphic. It's been 25 years since the riotings. I can't believe that. When you look back at that footage which is so graphic in some ways it's a mirror image today. Are things better today than 1992? People ask me that question. Are they better or worse? Some are things we can't really alcohol coup late. In Los Angeles we screened the film for the LAPD as an organization of men and women they have a better understanding of community. When we see these videos on a regular basis and we have individuals who can go into a courtroom and not get some kind of legal redress in some way shape or form -- Even when there's a video tape. In specific circumstances we can't pretend it's going to turn out in every way we would like to happen when we see this system and it's happening all over the place it's a problem with the system. The amazing thing in the documentary systems can fall but people can rise. We can do better. It makes it harder. It makes it harder. Female people ask me what's the take away. There are extreme folks, regular folks. Somebody told me that folks warned you about the police, the LAPD specifically, because they had a rough heritage from almost the '30s on with any group that wasn't white. I grew up in a small town in Wisconsin. My experience with police were different. If police were not removed individuals they were at your best friend's dad. I came to New York. It was the first time I was in the city that being black or other was not a detriment. That was the time of burning beach and Harry Goetz. All kinds of people, not just black people would tell me the LAPD is different out here. You had to be careful. I didn't realize and I don't think any of us realized how much different. Again, I think the LAPD is in a better place. That was years. It took a long time. Long time. It was very painful transformation for them. It was. Let's talk about the other topic everyone talks about. It seems like every day there's a sexual harassment claim against a Hollywood exec or star or politicians as we talked today. You're in the business. People say it's an open secret about Kevin spacey and these others. Was it an open secret to you? No. I we are in an industry that is so much built on rumors and conversations. You hear things about people constantly. They tend to be out sized things. There are things I've heard about other people where you hear it and some of it -- I don't say this as an excuse. We work in an industry so much is about personality and passion and what does it take to get to the finish line. I can only speak for Hollywood. When I walk into a room, I know that the odds are against me. It's not -- these are wonderful people. The best things that have happened in my life have come out of Hollywood. But you know what you're up against. For me it's been a benefit. You've put your head down and say I'm going to succeed no matter what. It's not just about succeeding but getting through the day with a little dignity and respect. That's what we have to measure against. I believe on American crime 90% of our directors on that show were women or people of color. With our producers we tried to create an environment at the very least people would feel welcome and respected. It seems the key to it is about putting women in powerful positions. It's certainly -- it's a top down. Whether it's Hollywood or let it fall the LAPD was the way it was largely because of one individual. We are on our sets and shows -- it's still top down. Right. We can look at other people and go what are you doing what are you doing? What am I doing and can I do better? You have to come back. It's not enough time. Thanks to John Ridley. Let it fall available on Netflix and iTunes. Thanks for watching.

