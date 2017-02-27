Transcript for Oscars 2017: Political skits, speeches dominate show

This broadcast is being watched live by millions of Americans. And around the world in more than 225. Countries that now hate us this country is divided right now. I've been getting a lot of white people mentality it's time to bring everyone together you need to say something to unite us and let's just get something straight up the top. I can't do that that's not there's only one Braveheart in this room and he's not gonna unite us either. Crack. Every one of you took a minute to reach out to one person. You disagree with someone you like and have a positive. Consider conversation I was liberals or conservatives at America. But I want to say thank you to president rob. I mean remember last year when it seemed like the Oscars were racist. Com or mediocre early work in the deer hunter and out of Africa. Tumor underwhelming performances in Kramer vs Kramer and Sophia choice Meryl Streep as phoned it in for more than fifty. Over the course of lackluster career everybody please join me giving Meryl Streep a totally un deserved round of applause. There's anyone here from CNN. Or the LA or New York Times. If you work for anything with the word times and it even like medieval times. I'd like to ask you to leave the building right now back. We have no tolerance for fake news how many meet on a completely a look at on the war and these is for the old navy in the fourth inning. It is also former. Others. The victims of police violence police brutality. Racially motivated violence and criminal in justice. This is their story as well as Ron Nicole's. I am honored. To accept this award on older perhaps. I'm sorry I'm not wits and tonight's my absinthe is out of respect for the people my country. And goes off other six nations whom have been disrespect that. By being humane law that bans entry F immigrants to the US. I think the world into the bus and not enemies categories. Creates fear. It deceitful and justification for aggression and war. These wars Pete and democracy and human rights in countries which have themselves been picked him up aggression. Filmmakers Ken ten their cameras to capture shared human qualities and bake stereotypes up AS nationalities and religions. These they create empathy. Between us and others an amputee which we need today more than ever. As a Mexican. As a Latin American. As a migrant worker. As a human being. I'm against any form of wall that wants to separate its. Venus on the happen. All of us we want to say we're so sorry about what happened in Sweden last week.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.