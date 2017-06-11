Transcript for Patton Oswalt marries Meredith Salenger 4 months after engagement

Back to hollow it and some congratulations for actor. Patton Oswald you may know him from countless movies and TV shows including Kim queens and over the weekend he and his fiancee Meredith made it official. The wedding took place at Jim Henson studios with Oswald nine year old daughter. Serving as flower girl Oswald has been very public about finding love after loss. Proposing a little over a year after Oswald. Previous wife Michelle died unexpectedly in her sleep last year and Martha Plimpton from the lagoon ease introduce a couple to each other and so fittingly. Shields and Larry them this weekend. But that progress definite congrats to all.

