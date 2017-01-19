Transcript for Paul McCartney Sues Sony Over Beatles Copyrights

Paul McCartney is trying to take back ownership of some songs that he wrote and co wrote with The Beatles and the copyrights and dozens of songs like. Let it be and yesterday. We're so the singer Michael Jackson back in 1985 his a state leader sold them to Sony. Only entertainment giant is now saying it is disappointed calling the lawsuit unnecessary. And premature. But the Baseball Hall of Fame is getting pretty players are longer now one of them is Jeff Bagwell hit 401. Home runs. While spending his entire fifteen year career with the Astros and then there's Tim Raines who's also heading to Cooperstown New York he's fifth on the all time. Stolen base list and this was Ivan pudge Rodriguez. His reaction when he took the call letting him know that he is now in the hall of fame family and friends were there to celebrate with them. And this year was his first year of eligibility and all three will be inducted into the hall of fame in July quite a moment there.

