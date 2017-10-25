Paul Walker's daughter settles wrongful death lawsuit with Porsche

The daughter of late actor Paul Walker has settled her wrongful death lawsuit with Porsche two years after she claimed the car company was responsible for her father's death.
0:24 | 10/25/17

Transcript for Paul Walker's daughter settles wrongful death lawsuit with Porsche

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

{"id":50702849,"title":"Paul Walker's daughter settles wrongful death lawsuit with Porsche","duration":"0:24","description":"The daughter of late actor Paul Walker has settled her wrongful death lawsuit with Porsche two years after she claimed the car company was responsible for her father's death.","url":"/Entertainment/video/paul-walkers-daughter-settles-wrongful-death-lawsuit-porsche-50702849","section":"Entertainment","mediaType":"default"}
