PAW Patrol Live! 'Race to the Rescue'- behind the scenes look

More
ABC News' Stephanie Ramos reports behind the scenes of kids TV show "Paw Patrol" as makes its national stage debut.
5:21 | 03/10/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for PAW Patrol Live! 'Race to the Rescue'- behind the scenes look

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46059408,"title":"PAW Patrol Live! 'Race to the Rescue'- behind the scenes look","duration":"5:21","description":"ABC News' Stephanie Ramos reports behind the scenes of kids TV show \"Paw Patrol\" as makes its national stage debut.","url":"/Entertainment/video/paw-patrol-live-race-rescue-scenes-46059408","section":"Entertainment","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.