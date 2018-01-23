'The Post': Trailer

More
Steven Spielberg's latest film stars Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep.
2:24 | 01/23/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 'The Post': Trailer

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":52545917,"title":"'The Post': Trailer","duration":"2:24","description":"Steven Spielberg's latest film stars Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep.","url":"/Entertainment/video/post-trailer-52545917","section":"Entertainment","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.