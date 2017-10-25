Transcript for 'Powerhouse Politics': The story behind 'The Long Road Home'

Hello and welcome to a special live stream additional powerhouse politics on ABC news chief White House correspondent Jonathan Karl and on ABC news political director recline and we have a college here. Martha Raddatz definitive I don't know that yeah I just how front. I racked up against them happy to be just because we are very excited to have you here talking about the miniseries that is coming out. Based on your book. The long road home of Monroe and right next to you Sargent. Eric Burke went. And John Chambers who plays the Sargent in Heidi I Maicer I pretend to be aired her. Bright and trying to get somebody that was the same height was that the they'll hold casting call was really just as only care about stand next. Short of put put mark that this is I mean I remember as you writing this book is going society. Social emotional and powerful. Experience for you too you know you you you covered. On this this horrible day on this horrible battle in in in in Iraq can in 2004 turn in your book and now it's. Millionaire minutes now. It's it's it it it you know it Eric can contact Betsy I mean it's act I think none of this could have ever imagined. That were standing here right now talking about that but I am really proud because it tells the story of these guys and these guys who are watching here firm from the 25 cab Eric was on a rooftop. They were ambushed nineteen guys. And that Nat geo honestly is just done an amazing job John behaviors. His performance with doctor Eric Kirkland is just incredible and you know you got this hearing got Michael Kelly in there playing. Through his home soon so bring us back to April 2004. This is when. There's Lou. The very beginning of the war there was. No we are going in there and oppression it was going to be a more peacekeeping mission review passing out food health and out build schools and stuff like. And then this premature firstly there in while we're on patrol for less exactly where you war. How is enough Sutter city used 23 years old I was like to point and a half hours of very young men and we are still a patrol up there. And our way back they changed dramatically of course and now I'm standing here. You know it's been a pretty crazy experienced on all the with what it was like to watch. John beavers over here. Recreating this like the part of the worst days your life Friday witnesses that's what the worst and one of known many it was producer rule watching. All of these guys it and casting director did an amazing job casting of these. Actors portray you know so the relies soldiers. And the ability of he did it. Given ability that they hadn't they did to order to act like us who is amazing because they picked up the meandering the ability to hang out with some of the soldiers and to learn. So it mainlanders true wouldn't it. And I just had an but in the near an intense that apparently is also a technical advisor. 13 Fowler who was when is racist comments there. And so John beavers had an advantage right because you had aired there every single day whereas the others met them but. Yeah nine. Huge since responsibility orient but then once you. Meet this gang C a generous he is and you know I'm very very early on this extremely supportive telling me I can do before I believe that can do it and you know we were on a set that was so accurate that some of these guys said you know they can blink first second and really believe they were back and Solder and I got to walk around asset with there can I ask him like hey I gotta do seem tomorrow where we you know we. Take this building or whatever how did it actually happened and he could show me you know that's that's that's U retreat the city of Fort Hood and in Solder city is. This place right there and it was a lot I mean a lot of bonding with the cast of love the dog tags are wary Martha tell a story there so. Please John beavers did this I mean this cast and crew all of us grew. So close and John beavers for on the cast and crew made these dog tags which say a lot more on covering your sector. Because that's. You you explain might do its. Well isn't really great monologue in in them. In the show. Where. Robert Milton Berger live agent assistance is when we're out there your only job is cover your sector and trust that the guy and their right and left the use tunes saying that basically means. Yet to do your job for your brother sick in your brother's doing his job for your sake and that's how we gonna get through this and that's. Very true of the way these guys talk about this conflict than in if any soldiering experience they had and that's why it means. The entire world to us. In the past that so many members of 25 camber are here today in and have supported. Throughout the whole. Process of shooting the thing gold star families who lost. Suns on that day have to have. You know been very generous with sharing their stories and sharing their support telling us that they believe that we could do justice to this story and we really. Believe that you know we have. Now. A lot's happened in the thirteen years since since then but it we're at this extraordinary moment we're talking about colts are feminist talking about service were talking about sacrifice. Martha I was really struck by something you said over the weekend on on this week about how. The focus over the last week or two has been how hard that phone call estimate for the should be more focus on what it's like to receive that. What are the lessons that you view out of this after this incident and now it is mini series is of applicable to this moment. Now well I think you know I have to say that obviously what happened in leisure resonated for for me this week I have. I know a lot of gold star families I know that it and it I'd they're sacred to me they're sacred and I think. Respecting them and doing whatever you can help them is is what you should do. I also have the advantage of knowing these guys for thirteen years and of covered conflict as you know for for longer than that. That really was my overwhelming sentiment that that I I I understand how hard it must be for anyone to make those calls and I mean it's like any death rate you always say I don't know what say you. But I think you just have to give people support. These guys what are my most emotional nights on the set it was the last night we were there. And the mother of one of the soldiers who was lost was there any actor who played her son was there and we walked. It's in the middle of the night we watched them sat. It was still dusty because it had lots of special effects she didn't want to go down there then and the actor. How does armor under iCAD my arm around her holding hands walking down that sad and he said he wanted to come off. You want to take a break and she said you know I don't know. Mean just tears streaming down her face we all did. And she said no I wanna see what he experienced I wanna be where he was I want it. And she she looked up from the sky of the sentence. This is the last thing he's and she said but I think he was so brave and I. And and we talked as a do you think he was scared mention he's scared and it meant so much to her and I really. I mean the thing that I'm proudest of is is for any thing that I had to do with this is that it's. It reminds people of people like Eric and the others who do this all the time who are. Less than 1% of the country who do this I know. John I know Michael Kelly Anne or Jeremy all those guys have an enormous respect for. A part of the world that a lot of people don't know anything about. And you know these guys you seem kind of standing here these tests become so close and I know this is all a white flag upon I think all of us all of us. So what we're. New U you have. You establish and maintain and this bond winds. We've we've we've we've with these guys over a means for salt amazing it's not long business yeah. Amazing I like who know this kind of a 23 come and I sit around now. So what one what was it about this. But where were you what were you thinking what were you doing. As you were. You know you've you've you were you were covering the story for ABC when. Things went patents otters. Well I mean I was in Baghdad I wasn't there in the battle and no one was a mean no one knew an ambush was gonna have we're actually just talking about this all of us that. You know there's no video that exists of them that that battle there a couple of still photographs of people coming out after. And and Carl Walton was up on the roof after they were ambush took them. Photographs of the soldiers on the roof where they were there. But. He took him because. He thought that someday someone would find that camera and see the last pictures of them because they never thought they make it off. That roof so when I heard about this battle afterwards. Major general Peter Crowley who was that division commander. The first calvary division I said I I I gotta talk to these guys and they flew me out camp for wrinkle. And I sat down and it was one of those life changing moment swear. You realize you know we're out covering the politics aboard that power port reported that the invasion was over and you realize how profound this was. I don't so we never seen a soldier cry. And Robert Milton Berger and some others broke down on camera. Explaining what happened and then they also do you gotta go attacked and families and that's. I I couldn't leave this story and it coating and a story I mean it's it's like finds. And protective of these guys they are of me it's it's. It's it's just it's different than anything I've ever done and I can't imagine those soldiers are dying in fairness close to. Like being away from them I mean it's it's just it's it's really the most important protective prepare. And how important is it for them the macro story of learning the lessons of the war focus on. An individual battle like this to go real micro on this fourth frame by frame as this this film thus it with your experience. I'm I think that it's important actually take a look at what had happened and how it happened no way to better prepare children future engagements the case. It's also act as saying you know like gear and you so nailed Eric Bourquin in this but it's a bigger story than that and and it's what I would say it all the guys involved and it to this isn't just about you this isn't just about your battle this is a universe. Story there well I think you know. This should as a lot of things but. One of the things and I think that's really well as it talks about cost as much Hussein talks about. The soldiers on the ground shows you details in the new wants what's happening and are also spends a lot of time families. Back home waiting for news in excruciating hours between updates. It also deals with the families and in the attract communities that aren't being displaced or. You know drew dramatically affected by creates it touches on. The different humans of different individuals that pay the cost of war and I think. I think we. As a country mainly. You need an update in in our conversation about what is the cost of war who pays it and I think as you're saying it's really excellent question I think because we're. Looking at these very specific. Flawed. Human brave. Courageous terrified individuals sudden we go. Oh that's me in that unthinkable circumstance and war steps feeling so far away and the 1% of the country that. Participates in the families that wait for that news staff feeling. Alien from us and we suddenly go. Oh I understand. That's it for me. You know they pay that cost they pay that cost for. McRee you know laden and humans individuals through that and and that tense role to play that means that responsibility. Can I tell you would expect irresponsibility talking about it I also really care so much about this project I'm I'm so excited for people to see it for exactly that reason I think that it will. In a small way affects that conversation about. You know what these guys do and with different and we still with them. We should also say that it's in the gay part on and on National Geographic premieres and rivers haven't but theirs is the documentary. Okay you know little about how the that's he's going to say so it starts on November 7 on Nat geo channel and add you know has invested. Really so much and turning to tell the story. But they also at the there so they'll run to parts that night. And then each missed Tuesday night after that there weren't run another went and went part eight airs right after that Bel Air a documentary. That we produced. ABC three BC. With the real guys and I go back and I mean I have over the years anyway we have thirteen years of tape I'm talking of these guys in just the senate where are wearing. Room there right here that's right and mark. Thank you for doing and seeing thank you guys for being here please bring your heart and soul into this role and we look for to watch this entire mini series and of course. The documentary Martha Raddatz Eric Jon. Recliner myself that is it for this live stream of power politics you'll want from around Bethlehem pockmarked thank you very much thank you think you.

