-
Now Playing: 'The Long Road Home' tells story of war, survival and sacrifice
-
Now Playing: 'Powerhouse Politics': The story behind 'The Long Road Home'
-
Now Playing: Remembering 'Benson' actor Robert Guillaume
-
Now Playing: Legendary 'Ain't That a Shame' singer Fats Domino has died at 89
-
Now Playing: Tim Roth sings 'The Animal Fair' nursery rhyme
-
Now Playing: Tim Roth on his new series, 'Tin Star,' and his sweet revenge on a high school bully
-
Now Playing: Trump, Corker beef takes center stage on late-night TV
-
Now Playing: Paul Walker's daughter settles wrongful death lawsuit with Porsche
-
Now Playing: Dad builds 7-foot Groot costume to impress 'Guardians of the Galaxy'-obsessed daughter
-
Now Playing: Bill O'Reilly speaks out about reported sexual harassment settlement
-
Now Playing: 'Soonish' co-author on emerging technologies that could change the world
-
Now Playing: What to watch in Dodgers vs Astros World Series
-
Now Playing: Comedian Denis Leary: 'We should have a reality show to elect the next president'
-
Now Playing: Snoop Dogg says he 'snoopified' his new reboot of the classic game show 'The Joker's Wild'
-
Now Playing: Billy Joel welcomes new daughter Remy Anne
-
Now Playing: Robin Roberts presents ABC special 'Living Every Day: Luke Bryan'
-
Now Playing: Nick Lachey and Peta Murgatroyd open up about their shocking elimination from 'Dancing With the Stars'
-
Now Playing: 'Sex and the City' actress says shoot schedule prevented her from having children
-
Now Playing: Timberlake's Super Bowl halftime show faces scrutiny
-
Now Playing: Weinstein, O'Reilly sexual misconduct scandals grow