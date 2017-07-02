Preview of Ice Sculptures Ahead of the NYC Ice Festival

More
ABC's Rachel Scott gives a behind-the-scenes look at Okamoto Studio as they prepare for New York City's annual ice festival.
37:03 | 02/07/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Preview of Ice Sculptures Ahead of the NYC Ice Festival

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":45328584,"title":"Preview of Ice Sculptures Ahead of the NYC Ice Festival","duration":"37:03","description":"ABC's Rachel Scott gives a behind-the-scenes look at Okamoto Studio as they prepare for New York City's annual ice festival. ","url":"/Entertainment/video/preview-ice-sculptures-ahead-nyc-ice-festival-45328584","section":"Entertainment","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.