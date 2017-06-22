Transcript for Preview the top picks of tonight's NBA Draft

Hi guys I'm mom and about life in New York well tonight in the NBA draft it's at 7 PM eastern and Barkley banner. Minutes late we can catch it just the second but before that. We're gonna break down what will happen tonight the possible picks the possible trade all the action. For that of course we have to bring in someone much smarter than me on the topic let's go live now to the Barclays center of my colleague from. Jack Goodman doing live height and today death. I'm well but you know what I don't think anybody can read into the crystal ball that is the NBA draft we'll see we'll see what happens tonight but a lot of unknowns. All right we're gonna tell us everything you now I haven't really gotten back to finger on the pulse with some of it now that look before you get into the specifics and the players in the team. Let's take a thirty cents or 30000 foot view for a second the NBA draft is an. Huge deal for these kids this is something years and then making this is like childhood dream coming true kind of moment. Put me in their shoes for at back at what's it like. But some of these kids could get drafted. I mean it's again it's like you said it's it's a once in a lifetime experience of Dave work toward that they've thought about since they first started dribbling a basketball I remember talking to Kevin Durant. When he was fourteen years old. And and he set obviously the goal was to make the MBA and tonight is counted that realization of the goal. And when they get here in the gets a big dream room. And then they get up on stage and hear their name called. Sheikh Adams over MBA commissioner's hand. It then a caddick hit some because I think before it. It's a whirlwind you know college basketball. Then the process leading up to tonight the workouts all the speculation. Now it's year form now it's reality to tell mile. That from the teen's perspective. What happened snake and a lot of focus is on the K than these players and their futures in the week. That's a lot of backroom deals right we've heard about war rooms and last minute deals being made. What's happening behind the scenes when it comes to the teens in. Yeah I mean the phones are ringing in the GMs are talked and other GMs are talking to their top guys who can help them understand. What they can do in terms of taking guys for certain. Salaries. But you know a lot of guys are trying to figure out your Ernie have you draft board set. So all the team's job maybe three to five guys in order that they think their gonna get at a certain pick certainly. Michelangelo the GM assembly six's already knows who who his get a ticket number one but the other teams drafting down in the fifteen range of twenty range. They're trying to figure out who's going to go ahead of them. But the harder part is the trades. And fielding the trades and making off furs and so there's a lot that goes into it any very short period of time tonight. Because when you're in the clock you've only got five minutes in the first round and you've got to make quick decisions Victor really changed the completely the other direction of their franchise. All right so let's talk about them of those picks now this is the order of things tonight topic if you mention goes to the sixers. LA lakers have the second pay Boston Celtics have the ferry Phoenix Suns support Sacramento fact that that. Talking about the top two picks who it is that if it had been ago more. You know I'm a sixers just this past weekend made E*Trade to get that topic they were in the number three slot. And traded away a future first round are probably a lottery pick to the Boston Celtics. To flip Wear them so they're number one right now they're gonna take you QB mark kill faults. And he's a freshman out of Washington. Are scoring guard who can all it's also distribute. Not a lot of people know a lot about mark kill Fultz because he put it Washington and he only won nine games last year the team did but mark kill faults is an electorate. I've got it doesn't have a lot of weaknesses in his game again he can score from all three levels accused shooter from deep. He can get to the basket and finish he could pull up for mid range that is why Bryan Colangelo the sixers GM gave up. A future potential again top five pick to move up two spots to get Martell faults that's who's going to be the number one pick accord my sources tonight. And Fuld has been called the next James Harden now and get a quick out the PG county in Maryland Prince George's County from both went to the map high school it's like nuts eaters. Where the NBA now I grew up in the area that PG number can't about the lakers who are they in ago former. You know what ignore further north from the son of Lavar ball everybody knows who Lavar ball is by now I think Jim. Alonso ball his son is wanna be best pure point guards. Guys it making teammates better that we've seen in the last decade he struck comparisons to Magic Johnson. And that's who's likely gonna take him here Magic Johnson just took over the lakers. The former Laker star and he sees a lot of similarities. In his game to Alonso ball again. They both just run the team they make people better they have unbelievable court vision they play fast. And why does it say a lot but his dad Lavar as we know. Says plenty were that big Boller Brandon he's really count I've been a lightning rod this whole season. For Alonso and his freshman campaign because he he hasn't really soft docking. Yet that is that is the fact that is undeniable that the the camera and battery and if you wearing a pair accused. They had kids you have. On an out I can't afford that listen I can't afford the 495. Right at a Florida he showed up to me yesterday he was wearing them. He's got size thirteenth I can't wait to see what he's decked out in it could be like big buck you know be be be all over him tonight. I can imagine I can imagine wrong NB tuning in to watch and Jeff Goodman for me at the end thanks much for being with us today. You gotta thanks for album. An important you like cats all the action of the NBA draft you can watch of course on television at ESPN on the channel you can also live stream the draft. At watch espn.com. Up and watching tonight for now I'm comment about healthy back here in.

