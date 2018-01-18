Prince Harry, Meghan Markle visit Wales

More
Harry, 33, and Markle, 36, were greeted by cheering fans at Cardiff Castle in Wales.
1:29 | 01/18/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle visit Wales
The.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":52434286,"title":"Prince Harry, Meghan Markle visit Wales","duration":"1:29","description":"Harry, 33, and Markle, 36, were greeted by cheering fans at Cardiff Castle in Wales.","url":"/Entertainment/video/prince-harry-meghan-markle-visit-wales-52434286","section":"Entertainment","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.