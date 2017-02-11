Transcript for Producer Brett Ratner accused of sexual misconduct by 6 women

Now to the growing fallout from the sexual harassment scandal in the entertainment industry we learned overnight that Kevin Spacey is now seeking treatment. In a meanwhile Warner Bros. has cut ties with filmmaker Brett Ratner after six women accused him of harassment or misconduct. A 450 million Dollar Financial deal is actually now in question. And actor Dustin Hoffman has apologized for any inappropriate behavior after a former intern claimed she was harassed on a movie set when she was seventeen. In the meantime in Nashville Kirk Webster a publicist for the country music industry has now stepped away from his firm after being accused of sexual misconduct.

