Producer Brett Ratner accused of sexual misconduct by 6 women

Brett Ratner, the producer of films including "Rush Hour," "X-Men: The Last Stand" and "The Revenant," has been accused by several women of sexual misconduct.
0:37 | 11/02/17

Transcript for Producer Brett Ratner accused of sexual misconduct by 6 women
Now to the growing fallout from the sexual harassment scandal in the entertainment industry we learned overnight that Kevin Spacey is now seeking treatment. In a meanwhile Warner Bros. has cut ties with filmmaker Brett Ratner after six women accused him of harassment or misconduct. A 450 million Dollar Financial deal is actually now in question. And actor Dustin Hoffman has apologized for any inappropriate behavior after a former intern claimed she was harassed on a movie set when she was seventeen. In the meantime in Nashville Kirk Webster a publicist for the country music industry has now stepped away from his firm after being accused of sexual misconduct.

