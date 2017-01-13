'Quantico' Star Priyanka Chopra Suffered 'Minor Incident' on Set

The actress had to be rushed to the hospital in New York City.
Transcript for 'Quantico' Star Priyanka Chopra Suffered 'Minor Incident' on Set
An actress has been injured on the set of the hit TV show Quantico ABC has confirmed the pre author Chopra. Suffered a concussion while she was filming here in New York yesterday her rep says she was taken to hospital she has been released. And she is now resting at home sources say this was a minor is it and that happened while the actress was performing these. Seduction for the show will remain on schedule.

