Real Housewife of NJ, Siggy Flicker Helps Two Singles Trying to Find Love in 2017

More
ABC News' Amna Nawaz and Siggy crash a first date and talk top dating tips for the new year.
44:04 | 01/13/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Real Housewife of NJ, Siggy Flicker Helps Two Singles Trying to Find Love in 2017

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":44770635,"title":"Real Housewife of NJ, Siggy Flicker Helps Two Singles Trying to Find Love in 2017","duration":"44:04","description":"ABC News' Amna Nawaz and Siggy crash a first date and talk top dating tips for the new year.","url":"/Entertainment/video/real-housewife-nj-siggy-flicker-helps-singles-find-44770635","section":"Entertainment","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.