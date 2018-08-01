Transcript for 'The Real Housewives of Atlanta' star Nene Leakes gives the inside story

I'm doing every nick and I'm here with one of my favorite housewives of our times she's the queen say head librarian of Bravo because he does anyone. Means mean. Henry out. Three units on them yet that it meant victory and have the bad read on route. I went with me you earn you and let god. Odd that this is an awesome season and it. Aren't you. Glad that. I Lance. Lassie. I was here. He's way. Way. I did it's for it to make it right I didn't come on policies and I am glad that I needed to have a great. And was very much needed I jumped into the entertainment industry. Doing housewives in. I never had a break. And I really need a break I felt like I was going from place it just wasn't my good and intimately and also patents and patent. Let collapse. In I was in the hospital and all high and just really needs to hand over rob minutes away in a break for help in every day. And after that now and I'm bad I'm totally into winning. I'm not going to worry you didn't have to drag. I was an aggregate that little bit later but it black go on to my next question we aren't taking faced questions if you have a question for me. Please comment but on its back. But I'm wondering too because you do it with a lot of he going around the newsroom earlier and went back photo editors asked. Need to ask you how does mean you deal with they hate because you hear on social media from other cast members but how do you say centric because you always seemed so very confident. You know. For me this season sent to stick to this summit when I. NG to four when shows are. I don't watch it with the viewers we getting lean and we liked math problems. And I watch it before you guys acts. So arm I see it different from his battery that's okay with me giver if the par and gave too deep into what the girls are saying. In I just want to take everything with agreements. Like a much better now we need to come. In the comments are. Kinda comes out there are good some of them are ban active. Have grown to have Michael vick's and really doesn't really because not just people. The computers to say it's now granted I'm still human beings feat with three counts it's either with like 88. And it's it's right. It is so mean they can say whatever they want to say to you. But the moment you space be backed up by about what you're this de. L one's. It is just sold out ground Nate. You just have to find a way to try and make certain they got it. And it's time with my what you need to really respond. So that's I'm trying to inner 2018 I in the state that we have a Matt next hour. But I would I want to respond to things that really. They'll have to respond to. Are. There's so much tackle this it's I definitely ask you back. Yes it's meant. To be with you can. Yeah. I met mine. He's a nice stack. He's a Lee my husband Leo is that it's and it's. I believe in astrology. And I think that you know sad isn't meals we connect from accidentally. Eat in the market Lee I'd really like him. As a benefit all of the husband's arm Mitchell Lee. Julio market Leo. It will house life. BO BO. It's because eating difference in. The CDs. And she asked it she looked at fort. That you dance in the ever if right you guys are there right now where I've yet to women who. Lifted out I'm like it matchmaker and aren't really pay them the next maker queen. As you like I know should be dating my act and really great concern. I've dated. Twenty years. That was twenty years. Sad that we him like. So young eighty. And now at its web. Outlets lucky. For. And older and and it was just needs a group of women early today sometimes you. A lot of what you always have this Pena hit need to be taught. Him what every. Yeah. But I wanted to let its high in the and twenty years I was a lot of them and corporate gorgeous beautiful successful women and they're seeing now. And I why do you. You know hey there be a powerful ads in you know I don't need a man you know right outlaw one that I was an angle take damaged. You guy taken when he and it really should there is a lot of give and take you have to learn to give it take it everything if someone doesn't want you can't just be. Matt make that women have with the cabinet he get me in I had never anger. No I really of the leak of that in the long relationship hasn't given. No I'm eating. Now that now isn't out of David's day that you have to think about what is it best in this. Are also is this person really be telling you the truth did he just really make a mistake you're going to make mistakes and you're not perfect. You know you may not make a mistake is priced TD but he may make other mistakes are humane Abbe that this house keep you there having the best loved bar. They had me the best mom you know there's a lack of Spain's. I think that there isn't at a given today in his communication need to happen. I ask you to about. About you're asking Greg Beaton you guys with a very public split. Yes and it is for some like. You remarkably close this season he saw you at his bedside hospital yes but a lot of people wouldn't be able to sort of get over that status blatant act and act and it seems as if nothing happened he what do you how would you credit that to you. Wedding I've always been friends for artists and and really. We eat green it. If he really need me that we do have a real connection. United have been around us this day very neat and now we can greatly. Every. When he was here friendlier atmosphere with a weird he act out and that's where I. Look to him for a mass support. And after he looked me while I support. Many dean. The woman that I'm speaking to you that the you can makes a mean mistakes and it is used to say. So all of these on. Hand. In you have to put a stop this area. And I've like in my relationship with gray I had to show him. It is hard to tell them right he had to stop you have to do if you don't get it yet okay we're. Because I'm a deal. And I don't think my husband and I never thought I would ever say to him how. And when I acted on how. He was leave. And we saw yet it made him chains look to Asia Latin of his way a lot of people would say they write you know mean me. You know they ate it with the eight woman meaning he's gone holly I mean he's done is that thousands grinding grain and outright bets on matches. You definitely need to wake as they are angry to you and I his. He a he didn't make it different. A more public he's what I. In. It because it's. Something when your cast members a lot of them like this actually works and Eden. That's. Out this odd and weird accurately. What course right away. You I want people to watch to see what really happens with that. We definitely played the big system the system I would never did this for a guy always been you know for a split bids for this would be where. That things that we have big bear we pay for them and I I. We. I'm relation goes to CP's. Well. You're great influence honor well you know what I've learned. From talking support share. It right now that the little bit of advice that I see it to her which would make our relationship take this big of a U turn. I would have never seen so what I've learned is and dragged his once you know sort out yet even though they say they do they believed they really especially an expert we have actually faced questions from the tip pink she passed. What really did where should do I don't think she did. Well. You know. It what it's like it's so we have this view is look at the show have I can think of as the can do it in their own eyes they see in this things. I was actually I first month that it was a great for it to force in many ways that you guys don't know about because you only get to see. So much on the Shia so I can only speak when I'm on the ship was speaking about with you saw. I was a good afraid to Porsche which he was which jot down key question is literally going to lose. I rally support to stay are. You know I don't have that can influence and that an executive however I rally for her. I went again her attorney the attorney who represented her it was an attorney who represented mice fat. When my son was in trouble so I asked him would you represented courtship as it favorites for me. And he. They did jail system so to speak mostly when you're risky get arrested did you think of Rick he actually was able to walk through this system. And have to have a person right there with you walking you Ian an out. Is a big deal. As most of the goalie got a fade away yet bonded out take hours. She was able to have this attorney and I asked him to do this help I wanted to help watched as four. And to my knowledge he would have been a rest. And so without that she just let grateful enough record it is that even that date in her marriage that was there with her bed you know fighting everything she did it's like I was as she knows she moved to my neighborhood. I'd now like you know. I wish is there for her and I this is where act out. Things went Matt Atwood to Jamaica. And I get to Jamaica she wouldn't even speak to me. Now how to show it to you as he viewed the on actually need to talk to we've seen yet in Jamaica we didn't really talk in Atlanta little big is in the group but we never really top. Andy acting to give her some advice that she had been in a couple of rights. And I simply fit to have the little advice I gave her it was you know you don't wanna do that at Iowa and in the mean wait it right back to need one. I didn't. She took it seeing every left. I would car appetites are that she would return our calls takes messages. Nappy he literally was like. Not speaking to me they're not with sudden. I went on in the show right two years later and say that I think they should get rid of freaky and product and she's acted as there are related issue was. We weren't even speaking we as well into yesterday and the time I'd take them for ever. Brad we weren't even freeze any of their rights he had the right he's just out of step you know when beautifully chill with some writing it's like a relationship it's 5050. You don't need to talk to me whenever you wanna dance to break IQ where friendship we talk to each other race you know in a move. I'm just a little bit because gotten a little sad about that relationship but I have faith that you two guys we'll move on forward. The last night's episode touched on a really important topic domestic violence and I think the statistic is nearly wine for women deal with this and that you've been very open about your personal. Experiences with domestic violence. What does it mean to you that the show sort of put this on a on the platform and said we need to talk about it. It's Iraq I talked about domestic violence season one season two I did could be can't Bryant's idea high heel race car healing the soul. I've always talked about you know. Domestic abuse I have all of these girls I'd been the only one. All these season's top and about domestic abuse. That that they haven't been abused or any day this is the first time I was sad that these women of Afghanistan they've been abused in. I've always talked about it nobody's ever see it's V. You know I guess people come out in time a top whenever they want to have found now we got people standing spokespersons book. Domestic of the thing I'll add this that it's quite interesting but the one thing that is great is dead Bravo. Play this see both are all of us supported one another. And talking about domestic abuse because many of the women. Have golf it was something abusive they want to talk about it at a time like this it's so much happening with. The industry explicitly. With that abuse toys went and so was great to us. Yeah and last night the golden gloves hat and you're an actress loan to uncle Ian norm all. A lot of actresses were on the red carpet wearing black and understanding and solitary -- with women who did. Sexually the rats have you ever had that experience. With your journey in Hollywood now. I never in which probably. Took a lot longer for me to become known. And I beat out for years you know Aaron it pilot season of the year made ices you know and that's intimacy and. F. It it is an act you don't want those know what about how do we are very valid but that Anthony's. That. When Iraq this it is the start of the new year 28 and what difference here. Atalanta New Year's resolutions. As our day today. I'm from this house we don't tell he's so I really think that you should move its. I think you've been Mitchell let him know its your right hand is doing is a bad thing even if your goal is to be on a die each year when you gonna die you go on a diet incitement. You do that yet your freezer right it's gonna die. Could the moment you want us out of the race drifts nodded that's ranked Chris Manning. Lack Garrett vinegar. You should be thank you should be met through an Asian pregnant vascular so you all yo diet. It did you make a mistake in order that was arranged this don't know that got millionaires that lets you. You gave back up and start over tomorrow I think everything you do need to move inside OK whatever your goals are for twenty AT you tell them to yourself. The only led him to -- husband you'll pardon ideal boyfriend who there are angry that no matter who it is you do it on your home and moved in sight. That thank you so much any. And the humorous in this interview. I had a great time needing you. And not heard that when he eighteen. Islands but for now resigning I'm Julie Kent in the scenes.

