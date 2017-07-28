'Real Live': Justin Bieber rumored to reconnect with the Lord

More
Bieber denies claims that he canceled his tour for "rededicate his life to the Lord," but his recent behavior still raises questions.
8:39 | 07/28/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 'Real Live': Justin Bieber rumored to reconnect with the Lord

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48917785,"title":"'Real Live': Justin Bieber rumored to reconnect with the Lord","duration":"8:39","description":"Bieber denies claims that he canceled his tour for \"rededicate his life to the Lord,\" but his recent behavior still raises questions.","url":"/Entertainment/video/real-live-justin-bieber-rumored-reconnect-lord-48917785","section":"Entertainment","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.