Reba McEntire is the 1st woman to play Col. Sanders

The country music Hall of Famer has a new gig as the first woman to play KFC's iconic spokes-character Col. Sanders.
0:20 | 01/26/18

Comments
Transcript for Reba McEntire is the 1st woman to play Col. Sanders

