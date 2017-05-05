-
Now Playing: Negotiating college tuition
-
Now Playing: How to negotiate and pay for college tuition
-
Now Playing: Rapper Jidenna talks being a former teacher and gives advice to students
-
Now Playing: Red carpet before the College Signing Day
-
Now Playing: Robin Roberts and other journalists give advice at College Signing Day
-
Now Playing: Celebrating students who are pursuing college education
-
Now Playing: Chris Pratt offers up a smooth rendition of Chris Stapleton's 'Tennessee Whiskey'
-
Now Playing: Kristen Bell makes high school prom dreams come true on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'
-
Now Playing: Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda and Candice Bergen join forces in 'Book Club' comedy
-
Now Playing: Chris Pratt on gaining weight for future roles and being insecure as an actor
-
Now Playing: Hanson performs live on 'GMA' in celebration of their 25th anniversary
-
Now Playing: 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' star Michael Rooker says he doesn't like to rehearse
-
Now Playing: Guy Ritchie says Charlie Hunnam was not his first choice for 'King Arthur'
-
Now Playing: Princess Diana's love affair revealed in new documentary
-
Now Playing: How to make chicken Marsala with roasted fingerling potatoes
-
Now Playing: Inside Marvel: Sneak peek of 'Secret Empire' issue 2
-
Now Playing: Inside Marvel: Is there any saving Captain America?
-
Now Playing: Inside Marvel: The history of Hydra
-
Now Playing: Inside Marvel: The legacy of Captain America
-
Now Playing: Inside Marvel: Fans' reaction to Captain America's betrayal