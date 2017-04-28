'Reservoir Dogs' 25th anniversary red carpet

More
ABC News heads over to the red carpet anniversary screening of "Reservoir Dogs".
1:05 | 04/28/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 'Reservoir Dogs' 25th anniversary red carpet

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47096540,"title":" 'Reservoir Dogs' 25th anniversary red carpet","duration":"1:05","description":"ABC News heads over to the red carpet anniversary screening of \"Reservoir Dogs\". ","url":"/Entertainment/video/reservoir-dogs-25th-anniversary-red-carpet-47096540","section":"Entertainment","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.