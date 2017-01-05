The Revolution shares how they first met Prince

More
ABC News' Amna Nawaz interviews Prince's former band The Revolution about their time with the artist and their new reunion tour.
12:44 | 05/01/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for The Revolution shares how they first met Prince

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47141086,"title":"The Revolution shares how they first met Prince","duration":"12:44","description":"ABC News' Amna Nawaz interviews Prince's former band The Revolution about their time with the artist and their new reunion tour.","url":"/Entertainment/video/revolution-shares-met-prince-47141086","section":"Entertainment","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.