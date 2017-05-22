Ringling Bros. Circus takes final bow

More
After 146 years, Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus took its final bow at New York's Nassau Coliseum. "Now and forevermore the greatest show on Earth."
3:00 | 05/22/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Ringling Bros. Circus takes final bow

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47561376,"title":"Ringling Bros. Circus takes final bow","duration":"3:00","description":"After 146 years, Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus took its final bow at New York's Nassau Coliseum. \"Now and forevermore the greatest show on Earth.\"","url":"/Entertainment/video/ringling-bros-circus-takes-final-bow-47561376","section":"Entertainment","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.