Some Rockettes Opposed to Performing at Trump's Inauguration

More
The Rockettes will perform at President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration next month, the Madison Square Garden Company confirmed Thursday, but the announcement has been denounced by critics and dancers alike.
0:25 | 12/23/16

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Some Rockettes Opposed to Performing at Trump's Inauguration
The company that employs the Radio City Rockettes. There's no chances are being forced to attend trumps an operation. This after one dancer posted on his program that she is embarrassed and disappointed to have to be part of the event but. Madison Square Garden company says in order to be considered for the event a rockettes has to voluntarily sign up. The Mort says more rockettes have volunteered and they have slots available for an.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":44375328,"title":"Some Rockettes Opposed to Performing at Trump's Inauguration","duration":"0:25","description":"The Rockettes will perform at President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration next month, the Madison Square Garden Company confirmed Thursday, but the announcement has been denounced by critics and dancers alike.","url":"/Entertainment/video/rockettes-opposed-performing-trumps-inauguration-44375328","section":"Entertainment","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2016 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.