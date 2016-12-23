Transcript for Some Rockettes Opposed to Performing at Trump's Inauguration

The company that employs the Radio City Rockettes. There's no chances are being forced to attend trumps an operation. This after one dancer posted on his program that she is embarrassed and disappointed to have to be part of the event but. Madison Square Garden company says in order to be considered for the event a rockettes has to voluntarily sign up. The Mort says more rockettes have volunteered and they have slots available for an.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.