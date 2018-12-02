Sale of Harvey Weinstein's company up in air after lawsuit

New York's top law enforcement official said Monday that executives at Harvey Weinstein's movie studio enabled the mogul's sexual misconduct and "covered it up."
02/12/18

Sale the Weinstein Co. has been called off at the last second as a result of the new lawsuit filed against the company by New York's attorney general's source tells ABC news a deal between the embattled company. And a group ambassadors fell through a day after Eric Schneider means office announced the civil suit shattered and says the company was the target of a months long investigation. To how it facilitated Harvey Weinsteins behavior he claims that Weinstein. And the company repeatedly broke new York law by failing to protect its employees from. Sexual harassment and discrimination. This clear to us and is set forth in our complaint that the company's management was complicit. In this pattern of misconduct they knew what was happening. It was flagrant it was flamboyant. They knew how pervasive it was and not only did they failed to stop it. They enabled it and covered it up. Fireman says money from any sale the Weinstein Co. must go towards compensating the movie moguls alleged that.

