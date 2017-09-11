Transcript for 'Scandal' star Bellamy Young talks sexual harassment in Hollywood

A lot of people in our industry here are really. You know sounding the alarm on sexual harassment sexual yeah. And you spoke about just the matriarch on humans and then but has this conversation reach your sent. Her reach cure it sort of circle and in Hollywood I'm so grateful that I feel like there's no corner of the world that has been having this conversation now. And out of the darkness that this conversation with the subject matter as bad as the great light to his talent that has. Now we know and are saying everyone knows it's wrong we've known it's wrong for a long time but. He's in the language and it you know she was raped her she was victim and now it's he raped her are. He was he was a predator or you know it's that's good points shifting. Because. It oh as victims we've lived and shame and so kept these secrets and now weigh in now it's all in the light. And we can only move forward from here and so deeply grateful we can't absolutely that's all anybody is talking about Halladay but and I feel like it's on but is talking about anywhere and that. Gives me great hope nine's.

